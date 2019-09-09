Home

Margaret "Peg" Fowler, age 93 of Oviedo, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019. The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 12-2 PM at St. Stephen's Catholic Church with a Funeral Mass beginning at 2 PM. Interment will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Park in Winter Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA. 18901. Arrangements entrusted to Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home, Oviedo Chapel, 501 E. Mitchell Hammock Rd. Oviedo, Florida 32765 407-366-8999. Please view full obituary and sign the guestbook at www.baldwinfairchildoviedo.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019
