Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Stephens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Mary Stephens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Mary Stephens Notice
Margaret Mary Stephens (Peggy), age 94, of Palm Valley in Oviedo, Florida passed away peacefully, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. She was born Feb. 27, 1925. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Carl E. Stephens, Sr. She is survived by her son, Carl E. Stephens, Jr. (Mayda), grandson, Justin Stephens (Caitlin), and several nieces and nephews.

She was retired from Martin Marietta and Winter Park Telephone Company. She was a Gold Star Wife and also served as a volunteer at Winter Park Hospital for many years. Family graveside service.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.