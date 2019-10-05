|
Margaret Mary Stephens (Peggy), age 94, of Palm Valley in Oviedo, Florida passed away peacefully, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. She was born Feb. 27, 1925. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Carl E. Stephens, Sr. She is survived by her son, Carl E. Stephens, Jr. (Mayda), grandson, Justin Stephens (Caitlin), and several nieces and nephews.
She was retired from Martin Marietta and Winter Park Telephone Company. She was a Gold Star Wife and also served as a volunteer at Winter Park Hospital for many years. Family graveside service.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019