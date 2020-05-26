Margaret R. Moglia
On March 26, 2020, Margaret R. Moglia (nee Casagrande) passed away peacefully in her sleep. She was a warm hearted and strong woman who encouraged her children to travel and see the world and experience life to the fullest. She enjoyed painting in oils for many years and still enjoyed listening to different styles of music. She was born on May 16, 1928, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on December 18, 1950, married Oscar R. Moglia, who predeceased her in 1997. From 1965 to 1968, she lived in Sao Paulo, Brazil with her husband and children before immigrating to the United States and settling in Chicago, Illinois. She worked as a dressmaker until retirement, and after which she took classes in painting which she enjoyed for many years. She moved to Ocala, Florida in 1995 and in 2017 to Winter Garden. She is survived by her son Alejandro Moglia, her daughter-in-law Cheryl and their children Catherine, Peter and Matthew; by her daughter Marcela Moglia and her son-in-law Michael, their daughter Amy and her children Mollie and Jesse. She is also survived by her sisters Nelida and Norma, and her brother Juan Carlos, and many nieces and nephews. She was much loved and leaves her family with indelible memories.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
