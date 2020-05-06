Margaret (Marge) R. Smith, age 87, passed away on April 29, 2020. Marge was born in Washington Park, IL on Jan. 30, 1933. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Anna Kline, brother Joe and sisters, Ann, Helen, Eva, Bernice, and Marie. One son, Stephan Roy, also preceded her in death. Marge & Jeff were married at August, GA at Ft. Gordon, GA in a military wedding. The were married almost 63 years and had blessed life together. They had lived in St. Louis, Boston, Dallas, Kansas City, Naperville, IL prior to retiring in Debary, FL. Marge taught ballroom dancing in St. Louis with a specialty in Latin American dances and she won may dance contests in St. Louis area. She loved bowling and became a truly outstanding bowler in Naperville, IL She bowled in Chicago Women's Professional League and may still hold the record with a 666 for 3 games. She was offered the opportunity to go on the Ladies Tour, but declined not wanting to be away from her family. She loved Church work by teaching teenage girls plus heading up the Nursery Depts. as they moved. She dearly enjoyed golf as a member of Debary Golf & Country Club in Debary, Walking was a daily passion as she got to see many friends during these walks. She excelled as a gourmet cook and had an extensive collection of cookbooks gathered all over the world.



A Christian Celebration of Life will be held in the future at Volusia County Baptist Church (public health permitting.)



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store