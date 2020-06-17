Margaret Ward McWhertor (Peggy), age 74, from Winter Springs, FL, passed away on June 14, after a brave 10-year battle with breast cancer. Peggy was born in Pittsburgh and grew up in Mt. Lebanon, the daughter of Frank and Mary Catherine Ward. She graduated from Elizabeth Seton High School. She earned her bachelor's degree in art education from Edinboro University and her master's degree in education from the University of Pittsburgh. Peggy taught elementary art in the Shaler and Bethel Park school districts before starting her family.



Peggy and her husband Joe were happily married for 52 years. Their Westinghouse career took them from Pittsburgh to Jacksonville, Knoxville, back to Pittsburgh, and finally Orlando, where they have lived for the last 30 years. Peggy's interests centered on volunteer work with her children's schools; her Bunco groups; and cheering for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Peggy loved to travel the world with her husband, and frequently visited Ireland, the country of her heritage. Peggy and Joe have three wonderful children, David of Orlando, Michael of Brooklyn, and Kelly (spouse Jeff) of Naperville, IL. Peggy also has two beloved grandchildren, Jack and Emilia Doden, in Naperville; and her brother Frank (spouse Mary Jo) in Manassas, VA.



The family wishes to thank Dr. William Grow of Florida Cancer Specialists and the entire staff at Advent Hospital for their compassionate treatment of Peggy over the past decade. A funeral mass is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23 at St. Stephen's Catholic Community, 575 Tuskawilla Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store