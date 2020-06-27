Margarette McGee-Copeland, 84, of Winter Springs, Florida, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2020 after a heroic battle with cancer.



A Memorial Service in honor of Margarette's life will be held on Friday, July 10th from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the National Cremation & Burial Society, 7565 Red Bug Road, Oviedo, FL 32765



Due to Covid 19 there will be a limited amount of people attending. Please RSVP to Dan Copeland 407-415-4611



Margarette Copeland was born in Wheeler County, Georgia on May 2, 1936 and was happily married to John Daniel "JD" Copeland for 57 years.



Margarette and JD raised their family for many years in the house they built on Lake Georgia. Margarette was known for her hospitality by always having plenty of food and sweets for all the neighborhood kids. Margarette and JD were also known for throwing some of the best parties that included a wide range of family, friends and neighbors.



Margarette worked as a Team Member on the Project Estimate Team for Lockheed Martin for 40 years until her 1996 retirement. Since her retirement, she enjoyed volunteering at the Advent Health Hospital, getting together with the Lockheed Martin Social Group and spending time with her family and friends.



Margarette is survived by her sons Jonathan Dan Copeland (Elizabeth) and Joel Keith Copeland (Diane), Grandson Kyle John Copeland (Kelly) and Great-Grandson Palmer Wesley Copeland. Brothers; Henry and Pete McGee, Sisters; Henderlee Stafford and Betty Jo Ragon. As well as, an abundance of extended family and friends.



Margarette is preceded in death by her Father, Henry and her Mother, Desiree. Brother, Gary and Sisters, Virginia and Fay.



The family wishes to thank Lorriane Guinan (Rainey) her personal caregiver and friend, Advent Health Hospital, Vitas Hospice, Allegro ALF and SandCastle Home Health Care.



We will always carry her memory in our hearts.



