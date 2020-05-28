Margie Jolly Sperandeo, age 83, passed away peacefully on May 7th 2020 of natural causes at her home in Winter Springs Florida. Margie is survived by her 3 children Hank Stansell, Lynda Mullis, and Charles Stansell. Margie Jolly Sperandeo was born on January 1st 1937 in Taylorsville NC to parents George W Jolly and Mamie Elder She was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved her all her friends in her neighborhood and at the YMCA. She loved a good book and a glass of wine. Donations can be made in her name to any pet rescue.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from May 28 to May 29, 2020.