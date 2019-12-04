|
Marguerite "Jean" Riley passed away peacefully at 96 years of age on Thanksgiving morning, November 28, 2019. She was home, at 1624 Barcelona Way, Winter Park, where Jean lived with her daughter Jan, and Jan's husband Larry Walker.
Jean was born in Logansport, Indiana on September 20, 1923, to Harold Wines and Daryl Florence Wines. She had a younger brother, James Wines and a sister, Dorothy Loren.
Jean Riley was married for 66 years to the love of her life, Joseph L. Riley, MD, whom she met during her first year of college. She is survived by her eldest son, Joseph L. Riley III PhD, second son James L. Riley MD, JD and her daughter Margaret Jan Walker. Also, "Grandmom" is survived by her 8 grandchildren: Melody Nimmo, Joseph L. Riley IV, Jason Monahan, Alison Riley, Maxine Riley-Zhang, Alexandra Riley, Larry Walker Jr., and Kai Walker… and her 10 great-grandchildren.
Jean Riley was a loving wife and mother and an inspiration to all who knew her. She was very involved in her church and senior groups. She loved to garden and was a member of the "Dirty Diggers" ladies' gardening group. Jean volunteered in many civic organizations, including the Orange County Medical Auxiliary, Florida Hospital's Golden Circle of Friends and more. Jean was a voracious reader of non-fiction books. She had a terrific memory and amazing recall of facts, making her an important part of the family's trivia team. She will be sorely missed for many reasons!
Jean attributed her long and healthy life to what she ate… but even more importantly, what she did not eat. She was a vegetarian for most of her adult life and later became a vegan for health reasons. She had a keen mind, great computer skills for someone her age, and even drove until she was nearly 95 years old! Jean often gave books on healthy eating topics, to friends and strangers alike, who were experiencing cancer or other health issues. She said that it was her mission to help others in that way.
A Celebration of Life, memorial service will be held honoring Jean Riley, on Saturday, December 7th at 3 pm at the Florida Hospital Church, 2800 N. Orange Ave., Orlando FL 32804.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations in any amount be sent to AdventHealth Foundation, in memory of Jean Riley. They can be mailed to: 550 E Rollins, Suite 600, Orlando FL 32803, or online at AdventHealth.com/Give with comment "IMO Jean Riley".
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019