Maria Isidra Ortiz
Maria Isidra Ortiz passed peacefully on May 24, 2020 surrounded by her beloved family. During her 89 years, she was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Born in Sabana Grande, Puerto Rico the youngest of ten children, Maria grew into a strong woman with a passion for life and love of family. After marrying her childhood sweetheart Felipe Ortiz Sr., they traveled across North America for the US Air Force, growing a family of their own. She celebrated life with faith, food, music, laughter and dance; graciously offering hospitality while entertaining and feeding everyone in her home. Maria is survived by her children Maria (John) McClure, Felipe Jr. (Mary Beth) Ortiz, Juan Ortiz, Daniel (Nena) Ortiz, Ricardo (Paulette) Ortiz, Brenda (Robert) Anthony, Erica Ortiz and their families. She was welcomed into eternity by her husband Felipe, siblings, family and friends, and will be missed deeply by those who remain.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from May 26 to May 28, 2020.
