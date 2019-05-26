Home

Segal Funeral Home - Beth David Chapel - Tampa
3909 Henderson Boulevard
Tampa, FL 33629
(813) 874-3330
Marica Reisman

Marica Reisman Notice
REISMAN, Marica E., 78 of Lady Lake died Thursday, May 23, 2019. Mrs. Reisman was born in New York and came to Lady Lake20 years ago from Ft. Lauderdale where she had resided since 1972. Survivors include her beloved husband of 60 years, Irwin, daughters, Mindiann Butler and Ilene Kendig, son, Glenn Reisman and seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, 10:00 AM at Congregation Beth Shalom, 315 N. 13th Street, Leesburg. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be expressed online at segalfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on May 26, 2019
