May 8 1952,66 born in Lake Charles, LA, passed away February 14, 2019.A life resident of Winter Park,Fl. Preceded in death by parents Clarence M Williams Jr and Marie Davis Williams.She is survived by brothers Davis Williams,C Milt Williams 3rd ( Iris) and James Williams(Pam) , nieces and nephews. Her life career was a secretary in the medical field and in retirement cat rescue. Donations can be made to any animal rescue of your choice. There will be a Celebration of Life Saturday March 23,2019, 2-6, at the home of Milt and Iris Williams,Winter Springs,FL 407-509-8854 for directions.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019