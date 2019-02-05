92, entered heaven peacefully on February 1, 2019 from Cornerstone Hospice, Orlando, FL. She was born to Richard and Louise Wenzel in Ocala, FL on October 9, 1926. Marie is preceded into heaven by her parents, brothers, three sisters and her husband Roy whom she married in Gainesville, FL on October 20, 1946.Marie is survived by her sister Louise Dixon of Jacksonville, FL. Marie is mother to Karol Camp (David), Karen Wahl (Harry), Kenneth Raue (Kathy), and Kaye Raue. She is grandmother to Laura Alderman (Daryl), Brent Winn (Donna), Allison Mocilnikar, Jon Raue (Jennifer), Jenny Ducharme (Kevin) and great grandmother to Brandon and Tyler Winn, Kelsey Alderman, Kayleigh, Christian and Collin Ducharme, and Alexandria Mocilnikar; She is also step-grandmother to Nicole Hitt (Greg) and her children Jake and Luke and Donald Wahl.Marie was a founding member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, actively assisted in the development of their Kindergarten and Pre-K programs, taught Sunday School, assisted with the church's newsletter and food distribution programs. Marie was an active member of the Central Florida Homemakers where she began crocheting baby hats for the newborns at Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies from the 1980's until mid-2018. Marie was an avid baker and decorator of cakes for all occasions; weddings, birthdays, and especially Jesus' birthday at Prince of Peace.A gathering for family and friends will be held Friday, Feb. 8, from 5 to 8 p.m., at the Baldwin Fairchild Conway Chapel. A Graveside Service will be held 11 AM Saturday Feb. 9 at Chapel Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church or Winnie Palmer Hospital NICU. Arrangements are being handled by BALDWIN FAIRCHILD CONWAY CHAPEL, 1413 S. SEMORAN BLVD., ORLANDO, FL 32807, 407-277-6700. Please view and sign the family guestbook at www.baldwinfairchildconway.com. Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019