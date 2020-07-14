MARIE D'ALESSANDRO, 96, beloved Mother and friend, was called to her eternal resting place on July 12, 2020. She entered this world on February 23,1924 in Flushing, NY, born to JOSEPH and FREDA CONRON, and was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband of over 40 years, CARMINE, and twelve siblings. She is survived by her seven children: MARIE OSHER of Malta, NY, and central Floridians LOIS BRENNAN (DICK), ART D'ALESSANDRO (LISA), CARL D'ALESSANDRO (KATHY), DIANE SMITH (DAILEY), GRACE D'ALESSANDRO, & DAN D'ALESSANDRO (PATTY), as well as by 13 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
MARIE moved to central Florida in 1961 and was known for her great cooking and baking skills, working for Fairway Markets and Holiday House for many years. Since 1985 she called Fairview Shores home, living in the same cottage once occupied by her Father in retirement. Later in life, she loved looking out at the wonderful wildlife on the Little Lake Fairview inlet and watching the change of seasons, however subtle. But her greatest joy was always her loving family and the many gatherings they all shared together.
A graveside service will be held at Highland Memory Gardens, Friday, July 17 at 10 a.m., with Covid-19 precautions in place. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children
or Tunnels2Towers.org
.