St Stephen's Catholic Church
575 Tuskawilla Rd
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Stephen Catholic Community
Winter Springs, FL
Marie Theresa Daoust Notice
Marie Daoust, 94, passed away January 19, 2020. Born in Newark, NJ, she moved to Orlando in 1957. Marie was preceded in death by husband, Eugene, and survived by daughters Susan (Charles Young), Longwood, and Patricia (Gary Bond), Maitland, 5 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren. The family thanks the staff at Alabama Oaks ALF for the loving care they gave mom during her years there. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Stephen Catholic Community, Winter Springs, February 4, 10 am. Reception after. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Epilepsy Florida or JDRF. More info https://www.degusipefuneralhome.com/obituaries/
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 22 to Jan. 26, 2020
