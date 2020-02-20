|
Marilou Gantner King, 64, one of Central Florida's most beloved bartenders, died peacefully on February 13 surrounded by her family.
Known for her sparkling wit and style, Marilou was a fixture at Harper's Tavern at Le Cordon Bleu, a popular Winter Park gathering spot for 16 years followed by 17 years at Wally's in Orlando. Her magnetic personality and creative bartending drew many admirers. Marilou turned hospitality and mixology into a high art, but most of all, she loved people and they loved her.
Marilou is survived by her husband, Jimmy King of Longwood, FL; step-daughter; Kelsey Caye King, Orlando; mother, Marylou Gantner, Orlando; sisters, Deborah Lynn Smith, Oak Hill, FL; and Donna Jean Eberhardt of Winter Park, FL. She is pre-deceased by her father, Edward E. Gantner and brother, Eddie Gantner. She will be missed by her nieces and nephews James Smith, Jr.; Roxanne Smith; Austen Eberhardt; Elliot Eberhardt; and great niece and nephew, Claire and Logan Smith.
The family invites Marilou's friends to a Life Celebration at the Dubsdread Country Club on Saturday, February 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020