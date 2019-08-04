|
Marilyn May Cohen of Winter Springs, Florida passed on August 2, 2019. She was born and raised in Philadelphia, the daughter of George and Edna May. Marilyn graduated from West Chester Teachers College and enjoyed the time she worked with high school students. Marilyn was married to Albert Cohen for 61 years. She is survived by her three children, Cindy Cicconi, Bruce Cohen, and Tracey Cohen as well as two granddaughters Christina Backus (Justin) and Kelly Battaglini (Mark) and four great grandchildren, Lucy and Samuel Backus, and Dominic and Violet Battaglini. There will be a private memorial service at the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019