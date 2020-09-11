Marilyn Wells Hall (Marnie), 95, of Maitland, FL passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from natural causes. Marnie was born to George and Mary Wells in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She and her husband James F. Hall moved to Winter Park from Bethesda, Maryland in 1957. Marnie and Jim were married for 58 years and quickly became involved in the community, joining the First Congregational Church in Winter Park and later UCC churches in Altamonte Springs and Longwood, which they helped found. She was an avid volunteer at her church and for the United Church of Christ's national organization. Marnie was a 49-year volunteer for Women's Auxiliary at the Winter Park Memorial Hospital where she delivered menus and chatted with patients. At age 64 with kids grown, she went back to school to get her college degree and graduated from Rollins College. She loved spending time with her kids her grandchildren and five great-grand-children. Marnie was predeceased by her husband James and brother Roger Wells and is survived by her sons James, Stephen (Janet), and Richard (Betsy), by grandchildren Lauren (Jesse), Sarah (Brian), Tyler (Marie), and Madeline (Lonnie), by great-grandchildren Hannah, Jake, Spencer, Marilyn, and John Paul. Marnie was interred at Glen Haven Memorial Park in Winter Park. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida: www.feedhopenow.org
. You can leave your remembrances at www.baldwinfairchildeastaltamonte.com
