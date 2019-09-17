|
Dr. Mario Domenzain passed away July 12, 2019 after coping with advanced liver disease. In the spirit of how he lived his life he was seeing patients, traveling, and enjoying time with his family up until the very end.
We will remember his many contributions as a father, friend, and physician and also his signature warmth, humor, and friendliness.
He is survived by his two daughters and by an extended and loving family.
He lived life intensely, had no regrets, and was happy when he passed.
Vivió intensamente, no lamentaba nada, y se fue contento.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019