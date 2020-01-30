|
Marion Maiorana, 79, of Murphy, North Carolina, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at her residence. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was very proud of her family and her role as matriarch of five generations.
She was the daughter of the late Vance and Dorothy Sleighter Shank.
Surviving are her loving husband of 61 years, Gene Maiorana; a daughter, Shawnee Williams and husband, Keith of Casselberry, Florida; a son, Vance Maiorana and wife, Teresa of Winter Springs, Florida; a sister, Barbara Parker and husband, Brian of Orlando, Florida; a brother, John Shank and wife, Chris of Dallas, Texas; three grandchildren, Joshua and Brandon Williams, and Christi Maiorana; and four great-grandchildren.
No services are planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Marion Maiorana to ASPCA, 424 East 92nd Street, New York, NY 10128 or www.aspca.org. Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy in charge of arrangements. An online guest register is available at www.iviefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020