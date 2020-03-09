|
|
Walt Beasley died March 6th, 2020 at age 72. Born November 28th, 1947 in Oviedo, Florida to Marion Ferrell Beasley and Jaunita Marie Johnson. Walt was raised in Oviedo and was a second-generation graduate of Oviedo High School and Graduated from UCF, earning a degree in Physical Education. He was better known as Coach Beasley on the PE Fields of Jackson Heights Middle School where he taught multiple generations of students in a career that last 38 years. He had a love for hunting, fishing, working cattle and later in life riding Harley's with the SCHOG and Street Forces doing charitable work and raising a little hell along the way. He was an exceptional Father and Grandfather and is survived by his Sisters Gail and Anita, his son Phillip and his grandkids Jacob, Abram, Evelyn and Ewan. There will be a Celebration of Life gathering for friends and family at Saint Luke's Lutheran Church 2021 W State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32765 from 1pm to 3pm on the 14th of March.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020