ROGERS, Marjorie Alyce Maull, 91, of Orlando, peacefully passed away 18 April 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was preceded in death by her husband Floyd Rogers (1976), son Dean Michael Rogers (1980), father Charles Edward Maull (1970), mother Hallie Eugenia Hansel Maull (1983), her sister Evelyn Jones (2005), and her brother Edward Maull (2008). Marjorie was born 22 October 1927 in the Pine Castle community. She was a 4th generation Pine Castle pioneer and the descendant of several Pine Castle Pioneer families. Her 4 children, DuWayne (Carolyn), Susan Perry, David, and Sharon Miller (Scott), all live in the Orlando area. She has 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grand children that also live in the Orlando area. To Marjorie, family was everything. She will be greatly missed.A visitation will be held at the Robert Bryant Funeral Home, 321 E Michigan St., on Wednesday, April 24, from 6-9PM. Funeral services will be held at the First Baptist Church of Pine Castle, 11 AM on Thursday, April 25. The graveside service will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Orlando. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Pine Castle's building fund. Arrangements are entrusted to the Robert Bryant Funeral Home, www.robertbryantfh.com Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019