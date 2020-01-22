|
On January, 18, 2020, we lost the most magnificent wife, mother, and Meema who found beauty in the unusual, and could create something out of nothing.
Marjorie was born in Schenectady, NY in 1934. She graduated from Nott Terrace High School and Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School in Boston, MA. She married Allan Nagle in June of 1955. Together they moved over 20 times both domestic and internationally.
Marjorie was a bridge player, active in the WAIT Tennis League, and a recreational golfer. She was a former President of the HOA of Butler Bay, a volunteer for West Orange Christian Service Center, and trained acolytes at Windermere Union Church.
She leaves behind Allan, her husband of 64 years, children; Kevin (Robin) Nagle, Charles Nagle, Cynthia (Steve) Gorman, Gregory (Christine) Nagle, Laura (David) Gehrenbeck, and 9 grandchildren.
What a joy she has been in our lives.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held on February 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Windermere Union Church. A reception to follow will be held at Windermere Town Hall. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Marjorie to Windermere Union Church.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020