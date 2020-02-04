Home

Marjorie Ann Warren

Marjorie Ann Warren Notice
Age 84, of Altamonte Springs, died on Jan. 31, 2020.

Marjorie was born in New Brunswick, NJ to Margaret and Nelson Fitz Randolph. She is the mother to Debbie, Dennis, Lynn and Janice; Mother-in-Law to Roy, Dean, Ed and Dawn; Grandmother to Paige, Christopher, Jason, Brittnie, Ryan, Nicholas and Erin.

Marjorie was a devout Roman Catholic and a member of St Mary Magdalen Church. She served in many ministries including: Ministry to the Sick, St Robert Circle, Prayer Angels, Prayer Blanket, the Order of St Mary Magdalen, Hilltoppers Leadership, Council of Catholic Women and the Christmas Light Tour. Her memberships included the Florida House, Morning Star Auxiliary, New Hope for Kids and serving as a volunteer at Bishop Grady Villas.

Marjorie was known as a friend to all and will be greatly missed. Memorial Mass is scheduled for 2:00pm, Sat. Feb. 8 at St Mary Magdalen Church, Altamonte Springs with a reception being held immediately following at the Parish Life Center. Visit www.degusipe.com to leave messages of condolence.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020
