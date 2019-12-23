Orlando Sentinel Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Steverson, Hamlin & Hilbish Funerals and Cremations
226 East Burleigh Boulevard
Tavares, FL 32778
(352) 343-4444
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Windos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Belle Windos

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie Belle Windos Notice
Marjorie Belle Windos, age 83, passed away on December 19, 2019. She was born in Wyandotte, MI to Howard and Frances Price. She moved to Orlando after high school where she met and married Gerald Windos. She is survived by her 3 daughters, Sharon Sutera (Joseph), Sandy George (Don), and Sue Fenichel (Adam); as well as a brother, sister, 8 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10:00AM at the First United Methodist Church, Interlachen Ave., Winter Park, FL. Arrangements by Steverson, Hamlin & Hilbish Funerals and Cremations, (352)343-4444. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.steversonhamlinhilbish.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Steverson, Hamlin & Hilbish Funerals and Cremations
Download Now