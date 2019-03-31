Marjorie Muething, loving wife and mother of five children, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the age of 91 in Winter Park, FL. Marjorie was born on June, 23 in Bellevue, KY to Anna and Robert Moeller. She married her devoted husband, Lawrence, in 1950, and spent 47 years by his side raising their family until his death in 1997. They lived in Miamisburg, OH from 1963 until moving to Florida in 1980. She was also preceded in death by her son Gary.She is survived by son Larry (Gabrielle) Muething of Hilton Head, SC; daughters Gail Greb of Winter Park, FL; Peggy Sahl of Casselberry, FL; and Rosanne (Rodger) Eckhart of Germantown, OH; grandchildren Charlie Greb, Amanda DiGiovanna, Anna Sahl, Tami Clausing and Daniel Sahl, and great grandchild Mabel Ann Clausing; as well as many friends.Marjorie was an accomplished painter and artist in the Central Florida area. She was honored as an Artist in Residence Local Scenery, has won many ribbons including Best in Show at Art Festivals in Florida. She also won the Maitland Art Festival Poster contest twice, once in the Spring, 2000 and once in the Fall, 1998. She sold paintings around the country and was well known for her work. Marjorie was also known for her kind and compassionate spirit, and lived by the words of one of her favorite songs -- "Don't Worry, Be Happy." She was a long time parrish member of Our Lady of Good Hope, Miamisburg, OH. In Florida, Marjorie was a contributing member to Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Winter Park. She will be missed by all.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Vitas in the name of Marjorie Muething. Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary