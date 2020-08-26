Marjorie Privott Taylor, age 95, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 in Vero Beach, Florida. A native of North Carolina, she and her husband Rudy (deceased) raised their two children in Maitland and later Longwood, FL. They were members of Sweetwater Baptist Church for many years and enjoyed taking active roles in the leadership of the church. Marjorie was one of five children born to George and Eva Harrell Privott in Edenton, NC. She is predeceased by her four siblings, Frances Wilkens, George Privott, Joe Privott, and Mack Privott. Her daughter Donna (Mark) Fekany died in 2002. She is survived by Donna's two daughters Kim (Steve) Lee and Wendy (Allan) Brown; and great grandchildren Parker, Madison, and Hannah Lee and Taylor and Blake Brown; her son Ric (Glenda) Taylor and grandchildren Rex, Eric (Kaitlin) Taylor; and great grandson Henry Taylor. Marjorie was known for being a true Southern lady, an amazing cook, a good golfer, and a Gator fan. She excelled in many creative endeavors including quilting, stained glass, flower arranging, and basketry. She left behind many beautiful handmade things for her family to treasure.
A private memorial will be held by the family at a later date, and condolences can be left at Legacy.com
.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to First Baptist Sweetwater, 3800 Wekiva Springs Rd, Longwood, FL 32779.