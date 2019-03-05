Marge McCollum, 79, was a smart, insightful, and creative woman, filled with wit and wisdom. She was a mother, a grandmother, a friend, and a mentor. She passed away, surrounded by the love and care of her family and friends, on February 16th in Longwood, Florida.Her creative and insightful side was evident in the work she did. Her career at newspapers spanned 40+ years, beginning at The Miami Herald and ending at the corporate HR level working with 32 Knight Ridder newspapers nation-wide. Marge was a master at managing organizational change, coaching executives, designing leadership programs, and bringing out the best in everyone. She was a champion of diversity and worked hard to build an organizational culture of inclusiveness. Marge was beloved by all, at every level, and she did much to further the cause of journalism.Marge had a wicked sense of humor and a raucous laugh. She was an avid reader, loved laughing with friends, playing cards, cooking, and gardening. She was a Master Gardner through the Seminole County Extension Office in retirement and was a mentor and friend to many. She worked with children in an elementary magnet program to teach them life skills through gardening. Marge was born in Cullman, Alabama but grew up in and lived the rest of her life in Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents Lura Avalene Moody and Velon Arthur Woods, and her brothers Robert Woods, Max Woods, and Kenneth Woods.Marge is survived by her daughter, Robin Kranz in Longwood; her two adored grandchildren, Hayley and Darcy; her nephew Mark Woods and his three children: Nicholas, Samantha, and Andrea, as well as her nephew Kevin Woods. To know Marge was to love her. She will be missed every day. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a charitable donation to one of Marge's favorite charities: or Seminole County Public School's Families in Need Fund. Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary