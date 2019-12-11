|
With profound sadness, the family of Marjorie T. Woolfork announces her peaceful transition on December 6, 2019. Marge attended Wilson Public Schools, proudly graduating in the Class of 1952 from C.H. Darden High School. Thereafter, Marge attanded North Carolina Central University where she studied library science. While at NCCU, she met her future husband, Norris D. Woolfork. After graduation, Marge began her teaching career in Greensboro, NC while Norris attended law school at Howard University. They married in 1958, and settled in Orlando, Florida. Marge shared her love for reading with thousands of students while serving for over thirty years as a Media Specialist in the Orange County Public School System. A woman of faith and a faithful friend, Marge was a member of Quest Church (St. Paul's Presbyterian Church), Delta Sigma Theta, Inc., Links, Inc., and The Girl Friends, Inc. She is survived by her daughter, Tamara (Michele); son: Daniel (Penny), and step-son: Rusty; grandchildren: Anthony and Keristyn; A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, December 13th at 12 noon - Washington Shores Presbyterian Church, 3600 Rogers Drive, Orlando, Florida. Reverend Erika Rembert Smith, Officiant. Visitation will be held on today, Thursday, December 12th from 4:00 - 7:00 P.M at Washington Shores Presbyterian Church. Interment at Washington Park Cemetery, Orlando, Florida after the funeral services. Professional services entrusted to Gail & Wynn's Mortuary, 1300 Bruton Boulevard, Orlando, Florida - 407.522.4700. In lieu of floral tributes, donations may be made in memory of Marge to Quest Church or The American Diabetes Association.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019