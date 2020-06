Seneca Falls/Florida – Mark A. Sinicropi, 90 of Seneca Falls, NY and Clermont, FL, passed away on Monday (June 22, 2020) surrounded by family & a close friend & companion, Pam Sweat of Clermont, FL.Contributions may be made in Mark's name to Cornerstone Hospice Foundation: 2445 Lane Park Rd., Tavares, FL 32778.Mark was predeceased by his wife of 68 years, June (Wolf) Sinicropi.A Memorial Mass will be held in Seneca Falls, NY at a later date.Please consider leaving a condolence in memory of Mark at: doranfuneralhome.com