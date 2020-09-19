1/1
Mark E. Thurston
On September 17, 2020, Mark E Thurston of Umatilla, Florida lost his brief battle with cancer. Born in 1955 to Bill and Ginny Thurston, he grew up in Harvard, Massachusetts. He retired and moved to Sun Lake Estates. There he met his life partner Debbie; together they created a loving home. Mark leaves his father (Bill), two sisters and a brother; he is pre-deceased by his mom. Due to the Covid complexities of 2020, he will be cremated and there will be no public memorial or service.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
