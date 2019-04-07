Mark Robert Gillotti was born September 17, 1958 in Baltimore, MD. He graduated from Moorestown High School in Moorestown, New Jersey. Mark received his undergraduate degree & MBA from the University of Delaware in Newark, DE. He retired as a Manager at AT&T with over 20 years of service, later to begin his own business as an Insurance Broker with Crystal Lake Insurance Agency & Manager of Crystal Lake Chiropractic Clinic in 1999.Mark has three children Danica Michelle Gillotti of Orlando, FL, Brandon Nathaniel Gillotti of San Diego, CA, and Larissa Christine Gillotti-Read of Leeds, England with his first wife Theresa Gail DuRhone; two step-children: Jessica Langley Amann of Maitland, FL, and Royce William Carver Somerville of Rush, CO with his second wife Lois Marie Somerville, DC.; nine grandchildren: Riley, Joshua, Aiden, Maddox, Haylee, Derek, Eleanor, Agatha, and Ramona. He is survived by his sister Tracey Michelle Koerner and brother in law, Donald William Koerner of Orlando, FL.The family will be present to receive friends Monday, April 8th from 6-8pm at Highland Funeral Home, 3329 E. Semoran Blvd., Apopka FL. Mark will be laid to rest the following day, Tuesday, 10am at Highland Memory Gardens, same location as the funeral home. Mark is a loving husband, father, Papa, brother and uncle to his family. He will be missed dearly. Please sign family guest registry at www.highlandfh.com Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary