Marlene Hauser was born to the late Rosa Nunez and Huberto Espinoza, she was the 5th child of 7 children, born Marlene Ondina Espinoza, in Moquegua, Peru.



Marlene took her heaven flight on July 15, 2020. She was taken after contracting COVID-19.







Marlene was a dedicated mother that expressed relentless love for her children. She was an excellent cook that kept traditional Peruvian cooking alive in the family and always made sure that everyone was fed before her. She was never short of a smile and would forever express happiness, smiling even on bad days. Marlene was a proud Pisces who always shared her love for the ocean and being at the beach. She was proud of her children and would always make sure of the happiness in our hearts.



Marlene leaves to cherish two loving daughters Silvia Turcotte (Robbie Turcotte son-in-law) of Canada, Jacqueline Barboza of Orlando, FL, and one loving son Christian Barboza of Lima, Peru. She leaves to cherish 5 grandchildren, Nicholas Garcia, Christian Barboza, Joshua Garcia, Alec Turcotte, Christian Santana, and one beautiful great-granddaughter, Kehlani Garcia. She leaves two brothers, Herly Espinoza (Millie Espinoza sister-in-law) of Orlando, FL, and Rider Espinoza of Peru, as well as a host of nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins, and grieving friends.



Memorial Service to be held at Unity Memorial Funeral Home



July 26 2020 Sunday, 2:00pm



