Marlene Sigman Solomon
Marlene Solomon, 81, passed away on July 28, 2020 from Lung Cancer. Born in New York City she graduated from Massapequa High School and attended Boston University, Sargent College with a degree in Physical Therapy. She lived in Long Beach, N.Y until she moved to Maitland Florida in 1974. Her parents were Belle and Jack Sigman, both from New York and Ft. Lauderdale. She is survived by her daughter, Jill Solomon Foley, her son in law, Greg Foley and her grandchildren Brandon and Nikki. Her successful career life included Physical Therapy for 35 years, Realtor/Broker. She owned a Quit smoking clinic in the 80"s called, "Kick the Habit", a drive thru convience store and worked for Prudential in Insurance sales. She also received a degree in Financial Planning from Rollins College. Recently she managed many real estate properties and considered her landlords and tenants as family. Marlene was a world traveler -she has visited Egypt, African Safari, China, Spain, Thailand , Viet Nam, Europe, cruised the Danube & Panama Canal, Greece, Iceland, Alaska, India, Peru, Argentina, and so many more. She loved the arts, symphony and beading with her friends. She took Zumba classes regularly and was full of life.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Sep. 8 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by The Orlando Sentinel

