Marriah Elaine Fisher was born on the summer solstice in June 21, 1947, in Kingsport, TN, and passed into resting peace on May 23, 2020, at the age of 72. Marriah was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, and friend to all especially those in need of protection.

Fierce, loyal, devoted, tender and loving are just a few words to describe her. We will all miss her fabulous smile, her laugh, and her jokes… She really found silly humor in everyday life and could be counted to tell it like it was. She was a devoted mother figure to many, including animals she adopted and came to love over the years, and we can all still see her, legs folded, resting on the couch, engrossed in her current read with a cup of coffee.

During her 55 years of marriage, and 40 years as owner of A-Quality Awning, she served in many ways. Devoted to family, friends, charitably through the American Cancer Society, and as Vice President and then Madam President for the Fraternal Order of the Eagles 3496, enriching the lives of many. She loved to travel, shop, enjoyed a new purse, a good book, great art, and especially a new pair of shoes.

We are all so lucky to celebrate such an amazing woman and such a full and beautiful life. Marriah is survived by her loving husband, Raymond, and son, John, granddaughter, Kenzie, sisters Evelyn and Kathy, and the nieces and nephews that she absolutely adored.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
