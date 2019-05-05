Marshall Sandene passed away suddenly at his home in Winter Springs on April 18, 2019.Born November 6, 1953 in Cumberland, MD.Marshall was predeceased by his parents. Clarence and Ruth Sandene. He is survived by Dottie Gilpin his love of 37 years. Her daughter Danielle Brown and husband Ed. His brother Duane Sandene (Pam) of Gainsville, FL, and extended family.

Marshall grew up in Frostburg, MD where he played bass guitar in several different bands in his younger years. He graduated from Beall high school in 1970. He received 2 degrees from Frostburg State University in psychology & computer science. He moved to Orlando & worked at Lockheed Martin as a computer programmer for 32 years. Marshall was a cyclist & rode for different charities. He enjoyed woodworking & did major projects around his home. He loved traveling especially to the National Parks for hiking & sitting on top of the mountains. He was an extra ordinary man, those that were fortunate enough to know him saw this. A celebration of life will be announced at a later time. Published in the Orlando Sentinel on May 5, 2019