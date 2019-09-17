Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baldwin-Fairchild Funeral Home
994 E. Altamonte Dr
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
(407) 831-2031
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Baldwin-Fairchild Funeral Home
994 E. Altamonte Dr
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Amy Traughber King

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Amy Traughber King Notice
Martha Amy King, age 89 of Citrus Springs, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 1 PM at Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home, East Altamonte Chapel. Inurnment will follow at Chuluota Cemetery in Chuluota, Florida. Arrangements entrusted to Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home, East Altamonte Chapel, 994 E. Altamonte Drive. Altamonte Springs, Florida 32701 407-831-2031. Please view full obituary and sign the guestbook at www.baldwinfairchildeastaltamonte.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Sept. 17 to Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baldwin-Fairchild Funeral Home
Download Now