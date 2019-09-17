|
|
Martha Amy King, age 89 of Citrus Springs, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 1 PM at Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home, East Altamonte Chapel. Inurnment will follow at Chuluota Cemetery in Chuluota, Florida. Arrangements entrusted to Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home, East Altamonte Chapel, 994 E. Altamonte Drive. Altamonte Springs, Florida 32701 407-831-2031. Please view full obituary and sign the guestbook at www.baldwinfairchildeastaltamonte.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Sept. 17 to Sept. 20, 2019