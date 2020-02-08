|
Franceschini, Martha (Yeske), 70, passed away February 6, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born in Belleville, Illinois on August 5, 1949, marrying the love of her life, Terry Franceschini, in 1968. Martha was a phenomenal registered nurse, devoted wife, and proud mother. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family. She was predeceased by son Timothy, mother Lula (Sisk) Yeske, and brother Charles Bogner. She is lovingly remembered by her husband, Terry; son Robert and his wife Mary, son Steven and his wife Lori, son Derrick and his wife Deanna, and daughter Rebecca Vining and her husband Todd; grandchildren Kelly, Jimmy, Elijah, Anthony, Nicholas, and Dylan. Also surviving her are brother Paul Yeske and sister Susan Gallandat; nephews and nieces. Donations can be made to National Alliance on Mental Health (nami.org) or (). The family wishes to express immeasurable gratitude to the staff of Vitas Healthcare for their stellar hospice care and support.
