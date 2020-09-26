Martha Susan Orwig, 95, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 2, 2020. She was born in Worthington, West Virginia on June 8, 1925 to the late Robert and Elsie Weaver. After high school, Martha moved to Kentucky where she attended Bowling Green Business School. She moved to Sanford, Florida in 1951 with her husband, Robert, where she worked as a secretary for the McKibben Insurance Agency.
She attended First United Methodist church in Sanford, and was active with the Adult Sunday School classes and youth group. She enjoyed doting on her family, was a room mother, involved in the local PTA, and taught ceramics. As an active volunteer, she was also involved with the School of Dance Arts and helped her husband, Bob, with his photography business. Along with volunteering for the arts she also was an avid shopper always looking for the best deals at the local malls.
Martha is preceded by her husband, Robert, whom she was married to for 69 years, her daughters Susan Orwig Taylor (Dean), Sandra Orwig Brooks (Jay), grandchildren, Zack Taylor (Victoria), Ajay Brooks, one step granddaughter, two step great granddaughters, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by 3 brothers, Robert, Billy, James Weaver and two sisters, Mary Louise Kesling and Peggy Griffin.
A Celebration of Life will be held for both Robert, who passed on March 27, 2020 and Martha at Baldwin Fairchild Oaklawn Chapel at 5000 County Road 46A Sanford, Florida 32771 on Saturday, October 10 at 2:00 PM. After a lifetime together it only seems fitting to host their services together. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to Cornerstone Hospice and West Virginia State Parks.
