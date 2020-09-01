1/1
Martha Vaden Wetherbee
Martha Vaden "Mema" Wetherbee, 103, passed peacefully on August 28, 2020. Born in Georgia, she lived most of her life in the Orlando area. She attended church regularly and was a beloved member of Eastern Star. She was preceded in death by her husband Bert and sons Bobby and Bill. She is survived by her grandchildren, Jaime and John McGahee and Will and Marie Wetherbee, and her great-grandsons, Clayton, Gunner, Tyler, Mason, and Cade. Memorial service will be at 1:30pm on Thursday at Grissom Funeral Home with graveside service immediately following at Rose Hill Cemetery.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Grissom Funeral Home
803 Emmett Street
Kissimmee, FL 34741
4078473131
