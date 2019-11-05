|
Dr. Martin Kubiet, beloved husband, father, son, and brother, and known to friends as "Marty", passed away on October 31, 2019, at the age of 56. He was born February 2, 1963 in Detroit, Michigan, to Leo and Mary Jean Kubiet.. He moved to Orlando, FL in 1995 to join Central Florida Pulmonary Group. He is survived by his wife and best friend of 26 years, Leslee (D'Amato), sons Alexander (23) and Nicholas (20) and by his father, Leo Lawrence Kubiet. Marty was predeceased by his Mother, Mary Jean Kubiet (2018) and his Brother, Lawrence Kubiet (2009). A Catholic funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, November 8 at 11:00 AM in Santa Maria Del Mar Catholic Church, 915 N. Central Ave. Flagler Beach. A celebration of life reception will follow in the parish hall. Memorial donations in memory of Dr. Martin Kubiet can be made to the College of Medicine Dean's Pre-eminence scholarship fund, Gainesville, FL (352) 392-1691. Arrangements are in the care and trust of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home, Flagler Beach FL
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019