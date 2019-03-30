Marvin L. Evans, 88, of Bradenton, FL and formerly of Orlando, FL passed away on March 6, 2019. He was born in Akron, OH on January 12, 1931. Marv proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. After the War he graduated from Kent State University. Continuing his love for aviation he quickly rose to Management retiring from Eastern Airlines after 31 years. Marvin loved the beach, golfing, boating, taking cruises and being with friends. He was the person that could enter a room and become a friend to everyone. Marvin was preceded in death by his wife Marjorie Evans on Feb. 14, 1997 and his partner of 21 years Catherine Neville. He is survived by his children: Megan M. Evans, Maureen M Evans, Tracy A. Shilling and Terry L Evans; his grandchildren: David Kratz, Abby Hartman, Britton Flounders, Logan Flounders, Keegan Evans and Victoria Evans-Smith; his 4 great grandchildren and his very special companion, his dog Charlie.A Celebration of Marvin's Life will be held on Sunday, April 7 at 2 PM at Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home, Winter Garden. Inurnment with military honors will be Monday, April 8 at 11 AM at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home, Winter Garden, FL. www.baldwinfairchildwintergarden.com Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019