Mary Agnes Yore Turkiewicz, born July 24, 1941, died peacefully at home on March 7, 2020.
Mary Agnes attended Blessed Sacrament School, Mount St Mary's Academy (1959), Sisters of Charity Nursing School in Buffalo, NY (1962) and was a Registered Nurse, maintaining her license until passing.
Mary Agnes married Richard Turkiewicz in 1964 and lived in Buffalo, NY, Youngstown, OH, and Winter Springs.
Mary Agnes was a member of Women's Club at UCF (Book Worms, Gourmet Dining), Tuscawilla Women's Golf, St. Stephens Nursing, Bentley Green Luncheon, and Polish Roman Catholic Union of America. She also enjoyed golf, following PGA and LPGA golfers, and volunteering at tournaments.
Mary Agnes is preceded in death by parents, Helen and Robert Yore, and daughter Cynthia, and survived by Richard, children Suzanne Elkins (Jim), Michael Turkiewicz (Niki), and Glenn Christopher (Cynthia), sisters Elizabeth Anne Swiatek (Frank), Barbara Lansing (Cooper), and Robyn Yore (David Blask), and sister-in-law Dr. Mary Lou Turkiewicz (Bill Nowakowski), and many nieces and nephews.
Mary Agnes had 12 grandchildren: Kyle Zimmerle (Brittany), Katie Zimmerle, Shelia, Allison, and Glenn IV Christopher, Mary Elizabeth and Nikki Elkins, Tristan, Trafford, Blythe, Ariana, and Mila Turkiewicz.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Stephens Catholic Church Saturday, March 14 at 10 AM, followed by a gathering in the Parish Center, and the family will celebrate at St. Stephens St. Patrick's Day party, 7 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Albin Polasek Museum, 633 Osceola Avenue, Winter Park, Florida 32789 or Mount St. Mary's Academy, 3756 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, New York 14217.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020