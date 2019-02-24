Mary Ann (Kendall) Bouldin, 87, Palm Harbor Florida, was called home to be with our Lord Friday, February 22, 2019. Born October 18, 1931, she was raised in Martin, TN. After graduating from the University of Tennessee with degree in Music Performance, she moved to Washington DC where she worked in the White House for the press office President Harry S. Truman. She married Colonial A. Howard Bouldin in 1953. They lived in Washington DC until moving to Japan where he was responsible for managing the US's effort to rebuild the runways in the Pacific Rim. In 1959, Col. Bouldin retired from the Army Corp of Engineers and they moved to Winter Park, Florida where he went on to build many major real estate developments, highways, theme parks, golf courses and launch and landing facilities at the Kennedy Space Center. While raising a family, Mary Ann co-founded Village Realty of Winter Park and was a major force in growing her business until it was sold to Merrill Lynch in 1982. She retired to care for her husband until he passed 1987. She moved to the Tampa area in 2013. She is survived by Paul K., (Wanda) Clearwater, FL, Susan E. Anders (Park), Fayetteville AR, William E. (Debbie), Carthage TN, six grand children and two great grand children. Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside Memorial service, 1 pm, Sunday, March 3, 2019, Palm Cemetery, 1005 N. New York Avenue, Winter Park, FL. Onlince condolences can be made at www.blountcurrywest.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mary Ann's memory to Suncoast Hospice https://suncoasthospice.org/online-donations/. Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2019