age 90, of Orlando, Florida passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019. She was the widow of Henry Cothran. Mary Ann was born on March 20, 1929; to Harvey and Grace Taylor in Memphis, TN. After retiring from the banking industry, she enjoyed 20 plus years as a volunteer at Florida Hospital East. She is survived by her three daughters, Claudia Wise, Cathie Jackowski, and Connie Wilder-Davis; their husbands; and six grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Harvey Taylor, Jr. and his family of Memphis, TN. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 7:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home - East Orlando Chapel, 895 S. Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32822. Visitation with the family will precede the service from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary Ann's name can be given to the , Donation Processing Center, PO Box 7000, Albert Lea, MN 56007-8001. Online messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.newcomerorlando.com/obituaries Published in the Orlando Sentinel from May 23 to May 26, 2019