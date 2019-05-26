Mary Ann Kandle Jones, 86, born and raised in Richmond VA, passed away at home in Orlando FL on May 3rd, 2019.Mary Ann graduated summa cum laude from Texas Tech Univ. with a BFA. She was a gifted, imaginative artist. She had a driving curiosity and unquenchable thirst for knowledge. She loved animals, the beach, trees and nature. She enjoyed travel and reading. She was happy when she was being creative or spending time with her daughters and cats.Mary Ann, always unconventional and adventurous, earned a pilot's license in 1972. She was a cruelty investigator for the Humane Society. Predeceased by her husband J. Preston Jones (2006) and her brother Kenneth V. Kandle (2015). She is survived by her daughter's Wanda L.Butler and Melissa Jane Jones Keith, her niece Patricia Kandle and her 2 cats Sophie and Ollie.We are so happy to have had her in our lives. To have enjoyed her sense of humor, been inspired by her knowledge, sparked by her sense of adventure and appreciation of beauty. Her memory, words, love, and compassion will be remembered and missed. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Best Friends Animal Society (https//bestfriends.org) or an animal . Published in the Orlando Sentinel on May 26, 2019