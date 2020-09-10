Mary Ann ("Missy") Moses 87, of Orlando, Florida passed away on September 10, 2020. Missy was born on September 1, 1933, in Columbus, Mississippi. She was a committed Christian and had a deep faith in God and genuine love for others.



Missy graduated from Mississippi State College for Women in 1955 with a Bachelor of Arts in English and Speech. She moved to Florida in the same year where she taught English in Winter Garden and at Boone High School in Orlando, Florida. She was active at First Baptist Church of Orlando and that is where she met her husband Edmond Boxley Moses, Jr. (Ed). Ed and Missy were married on July 1, 1961 and had three children, Joy, Mary Ann and Chip.



In 1970 Ed and Missy went to Southern Africa where they served with the International Mission Board (Southern Baptist) for 25 years. They served in 4 countries: Rhodesia, Bophuthatswana, South Africa and Zimbabwe. Ed was a church planter and pharmacist and Missy taught English and raised three children.



After retirement, Ed and Missy were active at Downtown Baptist Church in Orlando and then at First Baptist Church of Orlando.



Missy is known for her love for flowers. The African people called her "Mai Maruva" which means Mrs. Flowers. She decorated for numerous weddings and in her retirement years at Westminster Towers in Orlando was also known for making flower arrangements for neighbors, those in assisted living and decorating the hallway and lobby! Missy loved people and had a servant heart.



Missy is survived by her husband of 59 years, Ed, and their three children, Joy M. Baxley (John Baxley) Mary Ann Moses, Chip Moses (Lori Moses) and five grandchildren, Josh and Julia Baxley, and Sam, Mia, and Gloria Moses. She is also survived by her sisters Ruby Moran and Joyce Nolen, their husbands, and numerous nieces and nephews.



