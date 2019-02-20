Home

Mary Anne Manzer, 74, passed away on Feb. 19 in Altamonte Springs after a long battle with lung cancer. Mary was born to Gail E Smith and Alice C (Bauman) Smith Pearson on May 20, 1944 in Plymouth, Indiana. The central Florida area has been her home since 1959. Mary is predeceased by her mother and father. Her surviving siblings are James Lee (Dianne) Smith of Plymouth, IN. and Steve (Debby) Smith of Lampasses, TX. Mary is survived by two daughters, Kathy A (Terry) Sillitoe, Karen S (Angel) Sandoval, three sons, Daniel D Rapp and twins Titan A (Heather) Manzer, Toby A Manzer. She has 3 granddaughters, Nickole DeWitt, Keila Sandoval, Hannah Manzer and 2 grandsons, Jonah Sandoval and Tristan Manzer. Mary also has 2 great-grandchildren, Thomas Tyler DeWitt and Stephen Michael DeWitt along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 20 to Feb. 24, 2019
