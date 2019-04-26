Mary Anne Vild, 76, departed this life for a new life of eternal glory on April 1 after a couragious 5 month battle with cancer. She is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, James Vild,son Stephen Vild of Orlando and sister in law, Linda Vild, of Lake Wales,Fl. Mary Anne, a Roman Catholic, was born and raised in Atlanta, Ga. and attended Catholic schools in the Atlanta area. Upon graduating from St, Pius X Catholic High School in 1960, she moved to Los Angeles, Ca. where she worked as a secretary for Gibson appliances.She came to Orlando in 1973 where she also did secretarial work for Tennis Contractors and Weight Watchers.She retired from the work force in 2005 after serving as a customer service rep for the Stanford State Farm Agency. Mary Anne. a superb bridge player, loved ballroom dancing, playing bingo and was totally into Arena Football while either watching the games on TV or attending all the Predators home games. Mary Anne had been a parshioner at Good Shepherd Catholic Church since 1981. Funeral arrangements have been made by Baldwin Fairchild and a Funeral Masshas been scheduled at Good Shepherd on April 27 at 10 AM. A Reception will follow at Baldwin Farichild Funeral Home at Chapel Hill Cemetery, 2424 Harrell Rd. Orlando, Florida 32817. Please view and sign the guestbook at www.baldwinfairchildoviedo.com Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary