Mary Anne Weinstein, beloved mother of Pamela Findley and Donald and Charles Sharkus, passed in Peace on July 3rd in Clermont, FL.



Mary Anne was born in 1925 in Lucerne, PA to Joseph and Susan Herman and lived in South Florida for most of her life. In 2008, she moved to Clermont, FL to be closer to her family. A devout Catholic, Mary Anne served as Eucharistic minister and lector at Epiphany Church in South Miami, FL and as lector at Blessed Sacrament Church in Clermont. She worked as office manager with her husband, Charles Sharkus Sr. at his sign business and later alongside Pamela and Charles Jr. at their "Garden Natural Food Restaurant" in Miami Springs. She was also a fashion model in Miami and Bal Harbor, FL. Mary Anne was an avid ballroom dancer and bridge player and active member of the Coral Gables Women's Club and Women's Cancer Association.



Her greatest passion was her volunteer work for abused and abandoned children at the Crisis Center in Miami and at the Hibiscus House in Jensen Beach. She is survived by her three children, her daughter-in-law Nancy Sharkus, her son-in-law Bill Findley and her four grandchildren Astrid, Kyle, Adair, and Erin.



A Mass in her memory will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church in Clermont on her birthday August 15, at 1pm. Please make any memorial contributions to Cornerstone Hospice in Clermont, FL. Published in the Orlando Sentinel from July 12 to July 14, 2019