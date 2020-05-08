Mary Coombs Forman went to be with her Savior on May 7, 2020 after 88 years of fun and adventure. She passed at the Wellmore Senior Living facility, a loving and caring community in Tega Cay, SC. She was born May 19, 1931 in Alexandria, Virginia to Raymond and Catherine (Hoy) Hellmuth. She was a 1956 graduate of Georgetown University where she graduated with a nursing degree and met and married the love of her life, Paul S. Coombs, Sr., of Washington, D.C., on October 5 , 1956. They moved around the country supporting his 31-years as a Navy Dentist. Her husband predeceased her on September 18, 1992. She later was blessed with a second love when she met and married Arthur Vincent Forman of Astoria, Long Island, NY on June 20, 1998 in Winter Park, FL. She enjoyed traversing the globe, playing golf, and sewing with Art. Art predeceased her on August 26, 2013. Mary is also preceded in death by her parents, brothers Raymond, Charles, and sister Ann and her stepson (Robert).



She is survived by her sister Pauline (Timothy) Harrin-gton, Alexandria, VA, sons: Paul (Karen) Coombs, Jr. of Rock Hill, SC; John (Donna) Coombs, Sr. of lpharetta, GA; Chris (Barbara) Coombs of Beavercreek, OH; and eight grandchildren: Lauren (Patrick) Coleman, Columbus Georgia; Katelyn (Adam) Snow, Atlanta, GA; Sean Coombs, Centreville, VA; Spencer (Sarah) Coombs, Beaufort, SC; Colleen Coombs, Winter Haven, FL; John Coombs, Jr., Atlanta, GA; Hewitt-Anne Christy, Ft. Worth, TX; Kathleen Christy, Altamonte Springs, FL; two great-grandchildren; Art's four sons Arthur (Ana) Forman Jr., Michael Forman, Robert Forman, and James Forman and eight grandchildren: Kate (Steven) Porter, Dallas, TX; Lina (Lucien) Johnson, Gainesville, FL and two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Arrangements will be made for a memorial service in her parish of 40-years, St. Margaret Mary's Catholic Church in Winter Park, Florida, at a future date. Burial will be held later too with her husband, Paul, in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA. The family asks any memorials to be made in the form of donations to either St. Jude hospital, Memorial Giving for Mary Coombs Forman, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, Memorial Giving for Mary Coombs Forman, 526 N Park Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store